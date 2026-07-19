Meghalaya declares holiday for schools and colleges for FIFA final
India
Meghalaya has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges on Monday, July 20, so students can stay up and watch the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain at 12:30am. IST.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma called football "a passion and a way of life" in the state.
Meghalaya fan parks attract international attention
To celebrate, Meghalaya set up CM Fan Parks across cities like Shillong, Jowai, and Tura, drawing thousands of fans to watch matches together.
Even FIFA president Gianni Infantino noticed Meghalaya's football craze online.
Kerala and Manipur have also declared holidays for the big match, showing just how much football fever has caught on in India's northeast.