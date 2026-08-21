Meghalaya High Court orders calm, KSU rally damages 31 vehicles

Shillong saw major unrest during a black-flag bike rally by the Khasi Students's Union (KSU), with protesters damaging 31 vehicles, setting one on fire, and damaging a glass panel of a statue of philosopher Swami Vivekananda.

The Meghalaya High Court quickly took notice and told the state to restore calm and report back by August 24.

To help keep things peaceful, approval for deployment of four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) companies and one Rapid Action Force (RAF) company was cleared until August 25.