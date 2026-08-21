Meghalaya High Court orders calm, KSU rally damages 31 vehicles
Shillong saw major unrest during a black-flag bike rally by the Khasi Students's Union (KSU), with protesters damaging 31 vehicles, setting one on fire, and damaging a glass panel of a statue of philosopher Swami Vivekananda.
The Meghalaya High Court quickly took notice and told the state to restore calm and report back by August 24.
To help keep things peaceful, approval for deployment of four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) companies and one Rapid Action Force (RAF) company was cleared until August 25.
Top KSU leaders in judicial custody
Three top KSU leaders are now in judicial custody for their alleged roles in the violence.
Authorities have also revoked permission for the KSU's proposed agitation in Shillong for now and filed a first information report, or FIR, over a petrol bomb allegedly hurled at security personnel during a raid on the KSU office in Jaiaw.
Meanwhile, KSU continues to push for local safety laws like the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act and Inner Line Permit (ILP) until an Inner Line Permit (ILP) is introduced.