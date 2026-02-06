Meghalaya illegal mining accident: 18 workers dead, 1 critical
India
A tragic blast at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills has left 18 workers dead.
The explosion happened Thursday in the Thangsku forest area, which is sadly known for risky mining methods.
Rescue teams are still searching the site, and one person with 70% burn injuries has been referred to the state capital, Shillong, for treatment.
CM Sangma calls for full investigation
Police have filed a case for homicide and breaking mining laws, while the state government is offering financial help to victims' families.
Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has called for a full investigation.
Sadly, this isn't the first time—similar illegal mining accidents have happened here before, raising tough questions about ongoing safety problems.