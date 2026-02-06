Meghalaya illegal mining accident: 18 workers dead, 1 critical India Feb 06, 2026

A tragic blast at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills has left 18 workers dead.

The explosion happened Thursday in the Thangsku forest area, which is sadly known for risky mining methods.

Rescue teams are still searching the site, and one person with 70% burn injuries has been referred to the state capital, Shillong, for treatment.