Meghalaya issues health warning after 2 Agniveer trainees die

The first trainee passed away at Military Hospital Shillong about a week ago, and the second on February 23. Since then, local health teams have done case investigations, contact tracing, and lab checks. Thankfully, no new cases have turned up since those two.

Advisory issued for the general public

The advisory asks everyone to avoid crowds, wear masks if unwell or in crowded places, keep up with handwashing and good respiratory hygiene.

If you or anyone around you suddenly gets a high fever, severe headache, vomiting, or purple rashes that don't fade when pressed—report it immediately.

Meningococcal infection is serious but can be treated quickly with antibiotics and even prevented with vaccines.

Stay alert and take care!