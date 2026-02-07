Meghalaya coal mine blast: Death toll rises to 27

The death toll from a coal mine explosion in Meghalaya 's East Jaintia Hills has risen to 27. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) confirmed that two more bodies were recovered on Saturday, according to Livemint. HPS Kandari, an NDRF official, was quoted as saying that search operations are still underway for other miners who might be trapped.

Legal proceedings 2 people arrested Meghalaya Minister Lahkmen Rymbui confirmed that two people have been arrested in connection with the investigation into the tragedy. The cause of the explosion and the identities of all victims are still being verified. A suo motu FIR has been registered at Khliehriat police station under various legal provisions, including Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act.

National response President, PM express grief President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences on social media, calling the incident "heart-wrenching." She offered prayers for the injured and bereaved families. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the deaths and announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). The kin of deceased victims will receive ₹2 lakh each, while injured persons will get ₹50,000.

