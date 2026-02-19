Meghalaya MP Ricky Syngkon (54) dies on football field
India
Ricky Syngkon, Shillong's Member of Parliament and a Voice of the People Party leader, died suddenly at 54 after collapsing from cardiac arrest during a friendly futsal match on Thursday evening.
The news left Meghalaya's political scene in shock—Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma called him a dedicated public representative, and leaders from across parties gathered to pay their respects at the hospital.
Syngkon made headlines in 2024
A first-time MP, Syngkon made headlines in 2024 by defeating veteran Congress leader Vincent H Pala with a huge margin.
He was known for his hands-on approach, connecting with people across the Khasi-Jaintia Hills and raising local issues in Parliament.
His grassroots energy and commitment were widely noted.