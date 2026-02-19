Meghalaya MP Ricky Syngkon (54) dies on football field India Feb 19, 2026

Ricky Syngkon, Shillong's Member of Parliament and a Voice of the People Party leader, died suddenly at 54 after collapsing from cardiac arrest during a friendly futsal match on Thursday evening.

The news left Meghalaya's political scene in shock—Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma called him a dedicated public representative, and leaders from across parties gathered to pay their respects at the hospital.