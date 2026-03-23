Meghalaya: Only tribal candidates can contest Garo Hills council elections India Mar 23, 2026

Big update from Meghalaya: the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) now requires candidates contesting its council elections to have a Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificate.

This rule, decided on March 23, means only recognized tribes can run for council seats, addressing earlier legal concerns raised by the Meghalaya High Court, which had quashed a similar executive notification and emphasized the need for due legislative procedure.