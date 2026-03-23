Meghalaya: Only tribal candidates can contest Garo Hills council elections
India
Big update from Meghalaya: the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) now requires candidates contesting its council elections to have a Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificate.
This rule, decided on March 23, means only recognized tribes can run for council seats, addressing earlier legal concerns raised by the Meghalaya High Court, which had quashed a similar executive notification and emphasized the need for due legislative procedure.
'Historic' move after 74 years of GHADC's existence
The previous move to let non-tribal candidates contest in some areas led to violent clashes and curfews.
The new rule aims to prevent more unrest and ensure fair representation for Garos, something Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma called "historic" after 74 years of GHADC's existence.