Meghalaya villagers demand fence on 0 line to avoid isolation India Jun 07, 2026

People in Lyngkhong village, right on the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya, are protesting a new fence that could leave them outside the security barrier.

They are asking officials to build the fence right on the zero line (the actual border), worried that the current plan would cut them off from the rest of India.

"If the fence is built as proposed, we will be cut off from the mainland," Ramu shared.

Villagers have asked for work to stop until their concerns are heard.