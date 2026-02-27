Meghalaya's organic farming mission goes global at BIOFACH 2026
Meghalaya just made its first appearance at BIOFACH 2026, the world's biggest organic trade fair in Germany.
This is a big step under the State Organic Mission 2028, which aims to turn one lakh hectares of land into certified organic farms and put Meghalaya on the global map for sustainable agriculture.
Farmers take center stage
At BIOFACH, Meghalaya's team—alongside farmers like Trinity Saioo (famous for Lakadong turmeric) and Ringnang Kongkal Sangma (black pepper)—showed how local communities are leading the way in traceable, eco-friendly farming.
They chatted with buyers about why quality and adding value really count if you want to go global.
Connecting farmers to international markets
The state already exports premium products like turmeric, ginger, black pepper, pineapple, and Khasi mandarin.
Now they're working on connecting more farmers to international markets through better processing and teamwork—so sustainable farming isn't just good for the planet but also opens up bigger opportunities for producers back home.