Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi schoolchildren rescue newborn buried alive, video sparks outrage
India
In a shocking turn of events in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, a group of schoolchildren spotted something odd and ended up saving a newborn who had been buried alive.
Their quick thinking got the baby to safety, and the whole rescue was caught on video, sparking outrage and concern among local residents.
Infant in Nongpoh ICU, probe launched
Doctors found the baby in critical condition at Mawhati Primary Health Center and quickly moved them to Civil Hospital in Nongpoh for better care. The infant is currently under close watch in the ICU.
The children's bravery has been praised, launched an investigation, and police are likely to examine the viral video to identify those responsible.
The incident has sparked serious concern in the region.