Meghwal rules out cow national animal, nationwide slaughter ban
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal just cleared the air: there's no plan to make the cow India's national animal or enforce a nationwide ban on cow slaughter.
While these requests pop up often from different groups, Meghwal emphasized that the Union Cabinet hasn't discussed them.
He also pointed out that decisions about banning cow slaughter are left to individual states, depending on their local context.
Hamid Ansari urges avoiding cow sacrifice
Interestingly, support for a nationwide ban or special status for cows isn't just from Hindu groups. Some Muslim leaders have backed it too.
Former Vice President Hamid Ansari even suggested avoiding cow sacrifice, saying it's not required in Islam.
Still, despite these appeals from both sides, the government hasn't taken any action so far.