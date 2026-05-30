Meghwal rules out cow national animal, nationwide slaughter ban India May 30, 2026

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal just cleared the air: there's no plan to make the cow India's national animal or enforce a nationwide ban on cow slaughter.

While these requests pop up often from different groups, Meghwal emphasized that the Union Cabinet hasn't discussed them.

He also pointed out that decisions about banning cow slaughter are left to individual states, depending on their local context.