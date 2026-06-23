Mehrauli Delhi 10 year old balloon seller kidnapped found dead
India
A heartbreaking incident in Mehrauli, Delhi: a 10-year-old girl who lived with her family on the sidewalk went missing early morning on Monday, June 22.
She used to sell balloons to help her parents and siblings get by.
After her family reported her disappearance, police jumped into action.
Cab driver Bablu arrested after confession
Police scanned hundreds of CCTV clips and soon zeroed in on a cab driver named Bablu.
He confessed to kidnapping and raping the girl, then led officers to a forested spot where her body was found.
Bablu is now in custody, and police say they are taking strict legal action.
The family is left mourning their loss as proceedings continue.