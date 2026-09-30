Mehul Choksi withdraws London lawsuit over alleged Antigua kidnapping
India
Mehul Choksi, the businessman at the center of a massive Punjab National Bank fraud case, has called off his London lawsuit against the Indian government and others.
He had claimed they were behind his alleged kidnapping from Antigua in 2021 as part of a plot to bring him back to India.
Mehul Choksi faces UK court setback
The UK High Court tossed out parts of Choksi's case after he couldn't pay £677,000 in security costs and found there was no witness evidence beyond his own account.
With that setback, Choksi withdrew his entire suit.
Meanwhile, he's still fighting extradition from Belgium as India continues efforts to bring him back over the £1.3 billion Punjab National Bank fraud.