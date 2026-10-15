Meitei groups, former students decry media trial of Bimol Akoijam

Meitei community groups and former students are speaking out against what they call a "media trial" of Congress MP Bimol Akoijam, who faces sexual harassment allegations.

They worry that sensational media coverage and political drama could hurt the fairness of the investigation.

The debate kicked off after Akoijam was dismissed from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), a move his former students say felt "rushed, procedurally flawed, and politically charged."