Meitei groups, former students decry media trial of Bimol Akoijam
Meitei community groups and former students are speaking out against what they call a "media trial" of Congress MP Bimol Akoijam, who faces sexual harassment allegations.
They worry that sensational media coverage and political drama could hurt the fairness of the investigation.
The debate kicked off after Akoijam was dismissed from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), a move his former students say felt "rushed, procedurally flawed, and politically charged."
Meitei groups urge confidential unbiased probe
The Delhi Meetei Coordination Committee, Team Meitei Personalities, the Meitei Heritage Society, and the Ningol United Progressive Initiative are urging a confidential, unbiased inquiry into the case: no political games or public shaming.
Former MPhil and PhD students are also calling out media reports for including claims not mentioned in the complaint, saying the media trial illegally and unethically subjected him and his family to humiliation and mental trauma.