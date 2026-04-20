Melbourne 12-year-old Nathaniel dragged nearly 400 yards by school bus
India
In Melbourne, a 12-year-old named Nathaniel was dragged nearly 400 yards by his school bus after his arm and backpack got stuck in the closing door.
Video shared by his mother shows him struggling to break free as the bus kept moving until the next stop.
He is now dealing with anxiety from the ordeal.
Bus driver fired, police review footage
After investigating, the bus company fired the driver and offered support to Nathaniel's family, but Grace said she was not entitled to financial support from the Transport Accident Commission or the bus line.
Victoria's premier has expressed concern, and police are reviewing footage to understand exactly what went wrong.