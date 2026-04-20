Melbourne 12-year-old Nathaniel dragged nearly 400 yards by school bus India Apr 20, 2026

In Melbourne, a 12-year-old named Nathaniel was dragged nearly 400 yards by his school bus after his arm and backpack got stuck in the closing door.

Video shared by his mother shows him struggling to break free as the bus kept moving until the next stop.

He is now dealing with anxiety from the ordeal.