Menaka Guruswamy cites Ambedkar for Sabarimala access before Supreme Court
Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy argued before the Supreme Court that women should be allowed into Kerala's Sabarimala temple.
She leaned on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's ideas about equality and constitutional reform, saying exclusion goes against what the Constitution stands for.
The nine-judge bench is examining whether temple restrictions on women are legally justified.
Guruswamy argues constitutional equality and reforms
Guruswamy pointed to Articles 15, 16, 17, and 25 of the Constitution, which aim to end discrimination and promote inclusion in places like temples.
She reminded the court that Ambedkar believed real social change comes from conscience and equality (not just public opinion) and that keeping anyone out of religious spaces goes against these principles.
She also cited reforms like the Hindu Marriage Act as proof that Hinduism has a history of moving toward gender equality.