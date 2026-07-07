Meppadi tunnel project landslide traps workers, injures 5 in Wayanad
India
A sudden landslide hit a tunnel road project near Meppadi in Kerala's Wayanad district on Tuesday, leaving several workers trapped and five people injured.
The area has been getting hammered by heavy monsoon rains, which played a big role in the disaster.
Anakkompoyil-Meppadi route blocked, Meenakshi bridge buried
The Anakkompoyil-Meppadi route is now completely blocked: Meenakshi Bridge and nearby roads are buried under mud and debris.
Rescue teams are working through tough conditions to clear the area and search for missing people, but ongoing rain is making everything harder.
The road construction project that began last year has taken a major hit as officials assess the damage.