Meppadi tunnel project landslide traps workers, injures 5 in Wayanad

Anakkompoyil-Meppadi route blocked, Meenakshi bridge buried

The Anakkompoyil-Meppadi route is now completely blocked: Meenakshi Bridge and nearby roads are buried under mud and debris.

Rescue teams are working through tough conditions to clear the area and search for missing people, but ongoing rain is making everything harder.

The road construction project that began last year has taken a major hit as officials assess the damage.