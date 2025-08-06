Merchant Navy officer arrested in wife's death
Madhu Singh, whose age is reported as either 26 or 32, was found dead at her Lucknow home just five months after marrying Anurag Singh, a Merchant Navy officer.
While Anurag says it was suicide, Madhu's family alleges he murdered her after months of dowry harassment and physical abuse.
They say Anurag kept demanding ₹15 lakh in dowry—even though they'd already paid ₹5 lakh—and that Madhu faced repeated assaults and isolation.
Investigators reviewing digital evidence, hotel records
Police have arrested Anurag under cruelty and dowry laws after the family's complaint.
Madhu's relatives also claim he had an extramarital affair and forced her into social isolation and even a forced abortion.
Investigators are reviewing digital evidence and hotel records as they try to determine if Madhu's death was murder or suicide—the case is still open.