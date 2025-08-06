Merchant Navy officer arrested in wife's death India Aug 06, 2025

Madhu Singh, whose age is reported as either 26 or 32, was found dead at her Lucknow home just five months after marrying Anurag Singh, a Merchant Navy officer.

While Anurag says it was suicide, Madhu's family alleges he murdered her after months of dowry harassment and physical abuse.

They say Anurag kept demanding ₹15 lakh in dowry—even though they'd already paid ₹5 lakh—and that Madhu faced repeated assaults and isolation.