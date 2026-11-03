Mermaid tank bursts at Dada Miyan Urs injuring 4 children
India
A mermaid show at the Dada Miyan Urs fair in Khalepur, Uttar Pradesh, took a scary turn when a huge glass water tank suddenly burst during an underwater stunt.
Four children in the small audience were hurt as water rushed out.
Four organizers arrested, fair activities suspended
Two of the injured children were treated and sent home, while two needed extra care at Bahraich Medical College.
Police have arrested four organizers for negligence since the show did not have official permission, and they are still looking for three more.
Now, all non-religious activities at the fair are shut down to keep everyone safe.