Messi's Kolkata GOAT Tour marred by crowding and early exit
India
Messi's much-hyped GOAT Tour stop in Kolkata didn't go as planned.
Salt Lake Stadium was packed, but political leaders and organizers crowded around Messi and his Inter Miami teammates, making it nearly impossible for fans to get close.
Disappointed by the chaos, Messi left early, leaving fans even more upset.
Fans vandalize stadium, Satadru Dutta arrested
Frustrated fans responded by throwing bottles and posters, leading to vandalism at the stadium. Many felt let down after paying for pricey tickets but barely seeing their hero.
Afterward, organizer Satadru Dutta was arrested and accused a sports minister of sabotaging the event, adding more drama behind the scenes.