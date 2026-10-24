Met Office issues yellow rain warning for southeast England
Heads up, another round of rough weather is on the way.
The Met Office has put out a yellow rain warning for southeast England, running until 11pm Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, as Storm Boelo rolls in with more wet and windy weather.
This comes right after Storm Austen caused major travel delays and damage across the region.
Storm Austen causes water outages, disruptions
Storm Austen left over 2,000 homes in West Sussex without water due to a power cut at a key facility, with outages still affecting parts of Surrey, Kent, and West Sussex as crews work to fix things.
Because of all this wild weather, the Littlehampton Bonfire has been postponed to Sunday and the Beachy Head Marathon had to start early just to dodge the worst of it.
Local teams are focused on getting things back on track and keeping everyone safe.