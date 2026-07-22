Meta mistakenly blocks Saurav Das's WhatsApp amid NEET paper protests
India
Meta briefly blocked the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) Instagram and spokesperson Saurav Das's WhatsApp accounts right as the party was leading big protests against Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak.
CJP president Abhijeet Dipke shared on X that the Instagram account had been restored, and Meta confirmed separately that it had mistakenly blocked Das's WhatsApp account.
CJP supporters demand Dharmendra Pradhan resign
Thousands of CJP supporters have packed Jantar Mantar, demanding Pradhan step down.
"We will not leave Jantar Mantar until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns," said CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, fired up by the crowd.