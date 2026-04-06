Metal panel falls from Hyderabad aerobridge, injures Deepak Adoni, 63

Deepak Adoni eyes action, panels inspected

Another traveler, Zainab Sayed, quickly helped Adoni get to Apollo Hospital.

He was treated and sent home with a neck brace but felt dizzy and started to stutter, and could not remember his name during admission, which have put his US travel plans on hold.

Adoni is now thinking about legal action against GMR, the airport operator.

In response, airport authorities conducted a safety inspection of the aerobridge ceiling panels and said they are committed to maintaining high safety standards and will continue to monitor all areas of our operations.