Meteorological department says Thoothukudi funnel caused by trough, not tornado
Nope, it wasn't a tornado in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, despite what that viral video suggested.
The Meteorological Department explained that Sunday's dramatic skies were actually caused by a trough high above the region, leading to thunderstorms and strong updrafts.
Thoothukudi saw some wild weather, but nothing tornado-level.
VR Durai rules out tornado
Director of regional weather forecasting center, Chennai, VR Durai said the funnel-shaped cloud was just a "localized convective vortex, dust whirl, or transient funnel cloud," basically, strong winds and dust kicked up by storm clouds near the airport.
Private forecasters called it rare, but Durai clarified it didn't meet the criteria for an actual tornado.
Viral video prompted meteorological department clarification
That viral video had everyone talking online, but thanks to the Meteorological Department's update, we now know it was not a tornado, just nature showing off for a bit.