Meteorological department says Thoothukudi funnel caused by trough, not tornado India Jun 22, 2026

Nope, it wasn't a tornado in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, despite what that viral video suggested.

The Meteorological Department explained that Sunday's dramatic skies were actually caused by a trough high above the region, leading to thunderstorms and strong updrafts.

Thoothukudi saw some wild weather, but nothing tornado-level.