Meteorologists caution Chennai about stronger monsoon as El Nino strengthens
India
Heads up, Chennai: Meteorologists say the growing El Nino in the Pacific might supercharge this year's northeast monsoon, bringing heavy rain and possible urban flooding between October and December.
The warning comes after scientists spotted a Kelvin Wave, a key sign that El Nino is getting stronger.
Experts urge Chennai flood preparations
Kelvin Waves mean warmer ocean water, which can mess with global weather and make Tamil Nadu's monsoon even wetter.
Chennai has seen serious floods during past El Nino years like 2015, made worse by rapid urban growth and poor drainage.
Experts are urging early preparations as officials keep a close eye on forecasts to help minimize risks this season.