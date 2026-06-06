Methanol laced liquor kills 20 in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad
India
A tragic liquor incident in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad left 20 people dead after methanol-laced alcohol was consumed between May 26 and 28.
The Maharashtra CID found that the accused, Yogesh Vhankade, used a forged Aadhaar card under the name Pradip Sharma to buy about 215-liter of methanol from Rex International Company.
Nine arrested in methanol probe
Nine suspects have been arrested so far, including Somnath Gawade, who allegedly created the fake ID.
The operation involved mixing methanol with liquor in Phursungi before sending it out to local suppliers.
Police also arrested Rex International's owner and his son for illegally supplying methanol, and are now digging through company records and CCTV footage as part of their ongoing investigation.