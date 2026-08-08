Methyani 17-year-old girl dies after vehicle trapped nearly 3 hours
India
A 17-year-old girl from Methyani village, Rajouri, died after the vehicle taking her to the hospital got stuck in mud for nearly three hours.
The road was badly damaged by landslides, and even though volunteers tried to help, she didn't make it to Government Medical College Rajouri in time.
Landslides left road unsafe, engineer suspended
Officials found the road was in extremely poor condition due to repeated landslides and deep ditches.
One engineer has already been suspended for negligence, and another is under review for misreporting the road as fixed.
Locals are frustrated; these rough roads make it tough to get medical help or even basic supplies, and authorities have promised a full investigation within a week.