Mewar University suspends 33 Kashmiri students for protesting
India
Mewar University has suspended 33 Kashmiri students who protested because their B.Sc. Nursing course still isn't officially recognized.
Without approval from nursing councils, over 50 students are left worrying about their degrees and future jobs.
Students ask state leaders to step in
The university says the suspensions happened because protests caused disturbances, but promises that the No Objection Certificate is in progress—just delayed.
The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association argues the university didn't keep its word, leaving students frustrated and asking state leaders to step in or help them transfer to approved colleges.