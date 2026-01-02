MGNREGA scrapped, new rural job law kicks in from 2026
India's long-standing rural jobs scheme, MGNREGA, is being replaced by the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act.
From 2026, rural families will get 125 days of guaranteed work a year—up from the old 100 days.
The new law also aims to boost water security and build better infrastructure in villages.
Why should you care?
This is a big shift for rural India: funding rules are changing (with states now sharing more costs), and there's a push for smarter planning using digital tools.
But not everyone's happy—trade unions and farmer groups worry that workers could lose protections they had under MGNREGA.
If you care about how government schemes shape real lives—or just want to know what's changing on the ground—this is one to watch.