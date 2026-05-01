MGNREGA workers plan nationwide May 15 strike over MGNREGA repeal
India
MGNREGA workers across India are planning a nationwide strike on May 15 to protest the government's decision to repeal the act described as the only legal guarantee of employment for rural workers.
support coming from groups like NREGA Sangharsh Morcha and All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS).
AIKS cites budget cuts, delayed payments
AIKS says recent budget cuts, delayed payments, and new tech requirements (like facial recognition for attendance) have made things tougher for rural workers.
They're asking for more job days, higher wages tied to inflation, and better local control over projects.
Calling MGNREGA a "lifeline" for rural communities, they've called for the government to reconsider.