MGU withdraws 2.81L funding for national conference over 'cockroach' poster
India
Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) in Kerala has taken back ₹2.81 lakh in funding for a national conference after the students' union released a poster showing a cockroach facing off with a boot.
The university said the image was too political and broke its rule against political content in funded events, leading to some heated discussions on campus.
Students' union defends poster, conference unfunded
The students' union stood by the poster, saying it was just about resistance and not linked to any party or leader.
Even though MGU asked them to remove it (and ultimately withdrew its funding entirely), the conference is still happening from August 3-6, just without extra university funds.