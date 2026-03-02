MHA issues advisory to states over West Asia tensions

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an advisory to states amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, especially between Israel and Iran . The advisory, sent on February 28, warns that recent military developments in West Asia could have "ripple effects" in India, particularly if overseas events are invoked during religious gatherings or public meetings, according to a report by PTI. Authorities are advised to remain vigilant and take preventive measures against any potential communal unrest.

Unrest prevention Inflammatory sermons by pro-Iran preachers under watch The MHA's advisory specifically calls for close surveillance of "pro-Iran radical preachers giving inflammatory sermons" that could incite communal tensions. The ministry stressed the need for better coordination and timely action to prevent any deterioration in law and order. The alert comes after US-Israel military strikes on Iran, which have led to protests and mourning in several places, including parts of India.

Regional unrest Mobile internet suspended in J&K In Jammu and Kashmir, mobile internet speeds were reduced across the Valley after protests over tensions in the Middle East. Security has been tightened in Srinagar with barricades at key locations, and additional police forces have been deployed. Protests were reported from several areas, including Lal Chowk, Saida Kadal, Budgam, Bandipora, Anantnag, and Pulwama.

