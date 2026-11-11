MHA convenes urgent security meeting after Kulgam CRPF checkpoint shooting
After a shooting at a CRPF checkpoint in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) called an urgent security meeting on Wednesday.
Motorcycle-riding attackers fired six shots, injuring three CRPF personnel who were quickly taken to a hospital.
Santosh Chandru critical, 2 CRPF stable
One of the injured, Santosh Chandru, is in critical condition, while Rakesh Dass and Somveer Singh are stable.
This attack follows other recent violence in the region.
The CRPF briefed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).