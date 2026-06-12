MHA deploys CRPF and CISF for NEET-UG June 21 re-exam India Jun 12, 2026

After the recent paper leak, the NEET-UG 2026 re-exam on June 21 is getting a major security boost.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has brought in CRPF and CISF teams to guard question papers and OMR sheets as they travel from Hyderabad and Ahmedabad to more than 550 cities.

Security checks started on June 11 and will run until June 19, with materials moved after the exam.