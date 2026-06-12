MHA deploys CRPF and CISF for NEET-UG June 21 re-exam
India
After the recent paper leak, the NEET-UG 2026 re-exam on June 21 is getting a major security boost.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has brought in CRPF and CISF teams to guard question papers and OMR sheets as they travel from Hyderabad and Ahmedabad to more than 550 cities.
Security checks started on June 11 and will run until June 19, with materials moved after the exam.
CBI arrests 13 in NEET leak
Meanwhile, the CBI is digging deeper into the paper leak case. So far, they've arrested 13 people, including three who set the exam papers.
The original May 3 test (meant for more than 2.2 million students) was canceled due to the leak, leading to this re-exam announced by NTA.