MHA directs states to tighten security for May Day protests

Concerns over parallel ultra left processions

The MHA wants extra security at key spots like industrial areas, state capitals, and district headquarters to keep things peaceful.

Most major trade unions (except Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh) are pushing for higher minimum wages and scrapping new labor laws, teaming up with farmer groups as well.

There is also concern that pro-ultra Left labor outfits may also organize parallel processions in industrial belts, so authorities are focused on keeping everything safe and orderly for everyone involved.