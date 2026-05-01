MHA directs states to tighten security for May Day protests
Big May Day protests are coming up on May 1, and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has told all states and union territories to step up security.
This follows recent worker demonstrations in Noida over pay and working conditions.
With trade unions and farmer groups planning to join forces, large crowds are expected across the country for International Labor Day.
Concerns over parallel ultra left processions
The MHA wants extra security at key spots like industrial areas, state capitals, and district headquarters to keep things peaceful.
Most major trade unions (except Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh) are pushing for higher minimum wages and scrapping new labor laws, teaming up with farmer groups as well.
There is also concern that pro-ultra Left labor outfits may also organize parallel processions in industrial belts, so authorities are focused on keeping everything safe and orderly for everyone involved.