MHA notifies 40 questions to be asked during Census 2027
What's the story
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released a list of 40 questions that will be asked by officials during the Census of India 2027. The questions were notified by the Office of the Registrar General, India, under the powers given by the Census Act, 1948. They will be asked by census officers using a Household Schedule in their designated areas.
Details uncovered
Basic demographic details, education and skills
The list of 40 questions includes basic demographic details such as name, age, sex, marital status, spouse's name, nationality, and religion. It also seeks information on caste or tribe under question number 10.
Other questions cover education and skills like literacy status and highest educational level attained.
Economic activity details such as occupation and industry will be recorded, along with migration-related data like place of birth and reasons for migration.
Twitter Post
Check 40 questions here
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today notified a set of 40 questions, instructing that the Census officers, within the limits of the local area for which they have been respectively appointed, will ask all such questions for collecting information through the Household Schedule in… pic.twitter.com/uINp9FlVpZ— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2026
Others
Mobile numbers, Aadhaar numbers to be collected
The Census 2027 will also ask about COVID-19 vaccination places and bank account details.
Identification-related information such as mobile numbers, Aadhaar numbers, voter ID numbers, passport numbers, and driving license availability will be collected where applicable.
For currently married women or those who are widowed/divorced/separated, questions on children surviving or ever born alive will be included.
Data collection
Upcoming census will be India's first fully digital exercise
The upcoming census will be India's first fully digital exercise.
The first phase, which were notified in January, covered houselisting and housing details.
The second phase will start with Ladakh and snowbound areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from September 1-30.
It will be the first exercise recording the caste of the population since 1931.
For the rest of the country, the second phase, which will cover the population enumeration exercise, will begin in February.