Union Home Ministry amends citizenship rules: Key changes

The Union Home Ministry has announced major changes to the Citizenship Rules, 2009. The new rules include a digital overhaul of processes for Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders and citizenship applicants. The changes, called the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2026, were notified in a gazette on Thursday. They replace older procedures with online platforms like https://ociservices.gov.in for card registration and renunciation.

Passport regulations Tightening of dual passport norms for minors The new rules also tighten the dual passport norms for minors. A new provision states that "the minor child cannot at any time hold the passport of any other country while also holding the Indian passport." This is a departure from previous rules, which allowed registration of births of minor children born outside India with an Indian consulate.

Digital advancements Introduction of electronic OCI cards The new rules also do away with the requirement to submit documents "in duplicate." They introduce electronic OCI (e-OCI) cards, which can either be physical or digital. Applicants will now have to give consent for biometric data collection during registration for the Fast Track Immigration Programme. This data may be used for future fast-track applications or automatic enrollment in the program.

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Appeal process Simplification of appeal process for rejected OCI or citizenship applications The new rules also simplify the appeal process for rejected OCI or citizenship applications. Appeals will now be handled by an authority "one rank higher" than the original decision-making authority. The affected person is entitled to a reasonable opportunity, including the right to be heard, to present their case before a final decision is made.

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