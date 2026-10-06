MHA repatriates 3 officers after 2 arrests over FCRA bribery
The Home Ministry (MHA) just took some serious action after a bribery scandal hit its Foreigners Division II.
Three senior officers were sent back to their original departments after two officials were arrested for allegedly seeking bribes to facilitate a pending Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) registration.
Accountants arrested for demanding FCRA bribes
The arrests, made with help from central agencies, involved a senior accountant and an accountant accused of demanding illegal payments for faster FCRA approvals.
Following this, the ministry quickly repatriated Joint Director Saurabh Bansal and Deputy Director Ayush Bansal.
To fight corruption, the MHA had already rolled out an online system for FCRA renewals to cut down on shady dealings, showing they're trying to keep things clean going forward.