Mi-172 helicopter drops supplies to Lower Siang villages after floods

Airlifts continue as Akajan-Likabali-Bame road damaged

Disaster management and civil aviation teams are working together to get supplies into isolated villages like Rotte, Rame, Loglu, and Lipin.

Meanwhile, landslides have damaged the key Akajan-Likabali-Bame Road, vital for both locals and national security, so crews are working nonstop to clear debris and restore connections.