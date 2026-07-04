Mi-172 helicopter drops supplies to Lower Siang villages after floods
India
Heavy rains have caused major floods and landslides in Arunachal Pradesh, leaving several villages in Lower Siang district completely cut off.
The state government has jumped into action, sending a Mi-172 helicopter to drop essential food and medical supplies.
Relief flights started Saturday, aiming to reach people who cannot be accessed by road.
Airlifts continue as Akajan-Likabali-Bame road damaged
Disaster management and civil aviation teams are working together to get supplies into isolated villages like Rotte, Rame, Loglu, and Lipin.
Meanwhile, landslides have damaged the key Akajan-Likabali-Bame Road, vital for both locals and national security, so crews are working nonstop to clear debris and restore connections.