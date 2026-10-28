MIAL asks airlines to shift certain international flights to NMIA
Big changes are coming for Mumbai flyers: Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (MIAL) wants airlines to start shifting certain international flights over to the new Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).
Airlines have until November 3, 2026, to send in their plans.
The start of the partial flight shift was initially planned for October 25, but MIAL later moved it to the summer schedule starting in March 2027 after airlines raised concerns about the timing.
MIAL plans Terminal 1 revamp
This move is part of MIAL's plan to revamp Terminal 1, with construction kicking off next year and wrapping up by 2030.
Once that's done, Terminal 2 can be used for domestic operations during the redevelopment.
In the meantime, Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, and Akasa Air will gradually start flying internationally from NMIA starting December 2026.
MIAL says they will make sure the five million passengers affected each year are taken care of during the transition.