MIAL asks airlines to shift certain international flights to NMIA

Big changes are coming for Mumbai flyers: Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (MIAL) wants airlines to start shifting certain international flights over to the new Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

Airlines have until November 3, 2026, to send in their plans.

The start of the partial flight shift was initially planned for October 25, but MIAL later moved it to the summer schedule starting in March 2027 after airlines raised concerns about the timing.