Microplastics in India's drinking water linked to DNA, cancer risk

Swiss report quantifies microplastics in India

A Swiss report found that nearly 392,000 metric tons of microplastics ended up in Indian water bodies just from poor waste management.

Delhi's groundwater isn't spared either, with contamination confirmed by local studies.

Standard carbon filters don't really filter out these particles; experts recommend using advanced systems like RO or ultrafiltration, and keeping them well-maintained, to help keep your water safer.