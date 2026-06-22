Microplastics in India's drinking water linked to DNA, cancer risk
India
Microplastics, those tiny bits of plastic roughly five millimeters in size, are showing up more and more in India's drinking water.
They come from things like worn-out tires, broken-down plastics, and synthetic clothes.
The scary part? Studies link them to DNA damage, oxidative damage, and even higher cancer risk.
Swiss report quantifies microplastics in India
A Swiss report found that nearly 392,000 metric tons of microplastics ended up in Indian water bodies just from poor waste management.
Delhi's groundwater isn't spared either, with contamination confirmed by local studies.
Standard carbon filters don't really filter out these particles; experts recommend using advanced systems like RO or ultrafiltration, and keeping them well-maintained, to help keep your water safer.