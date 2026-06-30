Microsoft's Krish details 3.6L Bengaluru to Hyderabad relocation on Instagram

Furnishing costs added up, wife resigned

Their new place costs ₹30,000 per month with a ₹60,000 security deposit, but that's just the start: furnishing the apartment and buying essentials quickly added up.

On top of that, Krish's wife resigned from her job in Bengaluru to help with the transition.

The post struck a chord online, with many sharing their own moving stories and talking about how relocating can be both expensive and emotionally challenging.