Mid-day meal worker killed inside school during lunch in HP
A 58-59-year-old mid-day meal worker, Salochna (also spelled Sulochana) Devi, was murdered inside the kitchen of a government primary school in Chinaur village, Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.
The attacker, Rakesh Kumar (45-48), a local resident, entered the school around lunchtime and assaulted her with a sickle while students were present.
Teachers rushed to help after hearing her screams, but Kumar threatened them before escaping.
Parents urge schools to keep outsiders off campus
Salochna was taken to a health center but was declared dead on arrival. Police arrested Kumar within 40 minutes and recovered the weapon used.
Investigators are still looking into why the attack happened, while parents are now urging schools to keep outsiders off campus for student safety.
Four police teams and forensic experts are working on the case.