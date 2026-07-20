Middlemen network helps Bangladeshi workers enter India with fake Aadhaar
India
A well-organized network is quietly helping Bangladeshi workers cross into India to fill low-wage jobs, especially in industries like textiles and construction.
Middlemen from Bangladesh connect job seekers to Indian agents, who arrange transport and fake documents, like Aadhaar cards, making it easy for these workers to blend in far from the border.
Assam arrests 34, introduces ancestry checks
Assam recently busted a racket sending illegal immigrants as far as Tamil Nadu, arresting 34 people. The state now wants tougher action against employers who hire through these networks.
To stop voter fraud linked to fake IDs, authorities have rolled out new checks requiring proof of ancestry before adding anyone to voter lists.