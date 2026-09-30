'Might as well disband them': SC raps UP Police 

The court made these observations after noting serious irregularities in an investigation in which the police registered an FIR against an "unknown" motorcycle rider.

This is despite the complainant having caught the suspect and handing him over to the local police. However, the police registered the FIR and left the accused column blank.

Expressing shock, the bench said, "Toeing the line is one thing but bending over backwards. And this kind of cover up job? Less said the better."