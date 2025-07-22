Migrant workers kidnapped in TN, rescued after police intervention

Victims' families paid ₹80,000 before police got involved

The families paid ₹80,000 after a ₹2.5 lakh demand before police got involved.

Thanks to quick action by both Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu police—alerted by a local MLA—the workers were rescued near Salem railway station.

The group is now safe at the Salem police station, with arrangements underway for their return home as the search for the kidnappers continues.

This incident highlights how vulnerable migrant workers can be and why better protections are needed.