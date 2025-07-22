Survey: 80% Delhiites admit to using abusive language
A new survey says Delhiites are the most likely in India to use abusive language—80% of respondents from the capital admitted to it.
The study, led by Dr. Sunil Jaglan and the Selfie with Daughter Foundation, covered nearly 70,000 people from all over the country.
Punjab follows closely; North-East stands out for lower rates
Punjab follows closely at 78%, with UP and Bihar at 74%.
States like Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, MP and Uttarakhand showed moderate numbers.
The North-East stands out for lower rates (20-30%), while Jammu & Kashmir is lowest at just 15%.
'Gaali Bandh Ghar Abhiyan' launched to tackle trend
The survey found that even among women, 30% said they use abusive language.
To tackle this trend, Dr. Jaglan launched the "Gaali Bandh Ghar Abhiyan" (No Abuse Home Campaign), which is now active in several states and encourages more respectful conversations at home and in communities.