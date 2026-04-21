Migrant workers return to West Bengal to vote after cleanup
Ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, many migrant workers are traveling back from places like Bihar and Assam just to make sure they can vote in their hometowns.
After a recent voter list cleanup that dropped more than nine million names, many want to protect their spot on the rolls and have a say in what happens next.
Voters view voting as identity protection
For these workers, voting isn't just about politics: it's about keeping their identity secure.
Some, like Shah Alam Sheikh, say it is important so future records are safe for their children. Others hope for better local development.
With worries around documentation and things like the National Register of Citizens, or NRC, showing up to vote is one way they are standing up for themselves and staying connected to home.