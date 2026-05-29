Migrants recount border gaps, agents, documents in India entry

Hundreds of Bangladeshi nationals, many of whom have lived in India for years, are gathering at border points and transit locations in West Bengal . This comes as security has been tightened with intensified checks along river crossings and transit routes. The migrants have recounted how they entered India through informal crossings and later obtained identity documents over time.

Crossing details Migrants' testimonies highlight riverine crossings, middlemen involvement Many migrants have described their entry into India through riverine routes, agricultural stretches, and unfenced segments of the 4,000-km-plus India-Bangladesh border. One migrant recalled crossing the river at night from Bangladesh's Khulna region. Others spoke of organized movements facilitated by middlemen who coordinated crossings based on gaps in Border Security Force (BSF) patrols.

Document access Acquiring identity documents post entry A common theme in these testimonies is the acquisition of identity documents after entering India. Some migrants told ABP News that they accessed ration cards, voter IDs, and welfare scheme benefits over time. One woman alleged she got her voter card and ration card made with help from political party members when they were in power.

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Enforcement change Tighter enforcement and document checks However, there has been a shift in infiltration trends in recent months as enforcement has tightened. According to Moneycontrol, officials and political leaders have linked the movement of people at border checkpoints to a broader crackdown on illegal immigration and document verification exercises. Security has been stepped up in several border districts with intensified checking along river crossings and transit routes.

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Infrastructure progress Ongoing fencing work and trafficking networks In related news, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has said that fencing work in his state is nearing completion as he highlighted ongoing infrastructure efforts along the international border. At the national level, the Ministry of Home Affairs has flagged trafficking networks operating across the border that facilitate illegal movement and document fraud.