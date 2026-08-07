Migratory bird numbers falling sharply across Kerala's once common habitats
Kerala's wetlands, coasts, and forests used to be buzzing with migratory birds like the greater sand plover and northern pintail, which travel thousands of kilometers from places like the Arctic every year.
But recent surveys show their numbers are dropping sharply, and some species aren't showing up at all.
Experts blame habitat loss, climate change
Experts say habitat loss, thanks to coastal erosion, wetland damage, and human activity, is a big reason. Climate change is also messing with their Arctic breeding grounds.
Ampady Sugathan, general secretary of the Kollam Birding Battalion and State coordinator of Kerala Beachcombing, a citizen science program, warns it's concerning, since these birds help keep nature balanced.
Protecting their habitats along migration routes is crucial if we want them to stick around.